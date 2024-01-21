Left Menu

JK govt approves increase in cadre strength of judges

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 21-01-2024 00:07 IST | Created: 21-01-2024 00:07 IST
JK govt approves increase in cadre strength of judges
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir has raised the cadre strength of district judges by approving a proposal that supported the recommendations of Second National Judicial Pay Commission (SNJPC).

The Administrative Council (AC), which met here under the Chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, approved increasing the cadre strength of District Judges (Selection Grade) to 35 per cent from existing 25 per cent and District Judges (Super Time Scale) to 15 per cent from existing 10 per cent retrospectively from January 1, 2020, an official spokesman said.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor and Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary to LG attended the meeting.

The proposal of law department was approved by government to implement the SNJPC recommendations, which has been accepted by the Supreme Court in case titled All India Judges Association Vs Union Of India and Ors, he said.

The Ministry of Law and Justice has also conveyed the approval of the competent authority regarding implementation of the recommendations of Second National Judicial Pay Commission.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

 India
2
Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

 India
3
Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Blackjack

Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Black...

 Global
4
National Institute of Fashion Technology celebrates 39 years of excellence

National Institute of Fashion Technology celebrates 39 years of excellence

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024