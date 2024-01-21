JK govt approves increase in cadre strength of judges
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir has raised the cadre strength of district judges by approving a proposal that supported the recommendations of Second National Judicial Pay Commission (SNJPC).
The Administrative Council (AC), which met here under the Chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, approved increasing the cadre strength of District Judges (Selection Grade) to 35 per cent from existing 25 per cent and District Judges (Super Time Scale) to 15 per cent from existing 10 per cent retrospectively from January 1, 2020, an official spokesman said.
Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor and Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary to LG attended the meeting.
The proposal of law department was approved by government to implement the SNJPC recommendations, which has been accepted by the Supreme Court in case titled All India Judges Association Vs Union Of India and Ors, he said.
The Ministry of Law and Justice has also conveyed the approval of the competent authority regarding implementation of the recommendations of Second National Judicial Pay Commission.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Ambrey reports of a maritime security event in the Red Sea's Bab al-Mandab area - advisory note
NDMC to hire advisor for development of parking areas in Lutyens' Delhi
USISPF Welcomes Mr. Tarun Bajaj, Former Revenue Secretary, and Secretary, Economic Affairs, Government of India as Advisor to the Board
UKMTO receives report of incident east of Oman's Sohar - advisory note
Credgenics adds renowned banking industry veteran Mr. Ravindra Pandey as Strategic Advisor to the leadership team