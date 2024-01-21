Two Hezbollah fighters killed in hit by Israeli drone in southern Lebanon - security sources
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 21-01-2024 18:17 IST | Created: 21-01-2024 18:14 IST
- Country:
- Lebanon
Two Hezbollah fighters were killed on Sunday in a direct hit by an Israeli drone on their vehicle in southern Lebanon, security sources said.
Their ranks were not revealed following the latest Israeli strike in southern Lebanon near the border with Israel that has targeted dozens of Hezbollah fighters in the area, security sources said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Israel destroys terror infrastructure in Gaza's 'towers neighborhood'
Heavy fire from Lebanon targets northern Israel - Israeli military
UPDATE 1-Hezbollah says it hit Israeli observation post with 62 rockets
Hezbollah says it hit Israeli observation post with 62 rockets
Turkish justice minister says 15 suspects jailed ahead of trial for spying for Israel