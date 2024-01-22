Left Menu

Todd McClay to visit WTO and UAE

Following his appointment as a WTO Vice Chair, Mr McClay is traveling to prepare for the 13th Ministerial Conference of the WTO, being held in Abu Dhabi in February.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 22-01-2024 13:32 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 13:32 IST
Todd McClay to visit WTO and UAE
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Trade Minister Todd McClay to visit the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Following his appointment as a WTO Vice Chair, Mr McClay is traveling to prepare for the 13th Ministerial Conference of the WTO, being held in Abu Dhabi in February.

While in Geneva, Mr McClay will meet key leaders within the World Trade Organization including the Director General, Deputy Director General, and the heads of key Regional Groups in the WTO, as well as Pacific Representatives. 

“The WTO remains at the core of New Zealand’s trade and economic interests. A functioning rules-based system delivers benefits for our businesses and exporters, as well as the broader economy,” Mr McClay says. 

“My visit provides the opportunity to influence and drive positive outcomes at the upcoming WTO Ministerial Meeting, especially around domestic agricultural production that supports the interests of both developing and developed countries.”

Mr McClay will then travel to Dubai to meet with Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, to discuss New Zealand’s support for the UAE chairing of the 13th WTO Ministerial Committee, and our bilateral trading interests, including exploratory talks towards a bilateral Closer Economic Partnership Agreement. 

“The UAE is New Zealand’s largest export market in the Middle East, and a key interlocutor on regional issues.

“I look forward to meeting with my counterparts to discuss and advance our relationship on a number of issues, including trade, food security, and climate change.”

Mr McClay will depart New Zealand on Tuesday 23 January.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Ex-Pfizer employee convicted of insider trading on COVID drug trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
3
For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a battle with brain tumour

For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a ...

 India
4
Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 vehicles

Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024