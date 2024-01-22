Large explosion heard at an industrial town in Iran's Semnan province - state media
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 22-01-2024 12:08 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 12:07 IST
A large explosion was heard at the Garmsar industrial town in Iran's Semnan province on Monday, state media reported.
The cause of the blast has not yet been determined. Firefighters are being dispatched to the scene.
