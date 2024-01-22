Eu 's Borrell: humanitarian situation in Gaza could not be worse
The humanitarian situation in the Gaza strip, currently besieged by Israel in its war against militant group Hamas, 'could not be worse', European Union chief diplomat Josep Borrell said on Monday.
'From now on I will not talk about the peace process, but I want a two-state-solution process', Borell told journalists ahead of a EU foreign ministers' meeting.
