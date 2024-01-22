Russia says it is taking measures after suspected Ukrainian attack on fuel terminal
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-01-2024 15:03 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 14:59 IST
Russia's military and other government agencies are taking the necessary measures, including when it comes to air defences, after a suspected Ukrainian drone attack on a Russian fuel export terminal, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
Russia's Novatek said on Sunday it had been forced to suspend some operations at the terminal and "technological process" at an adjacent complex due to a fire which Ukrainian media said was the result of a drone attack.
