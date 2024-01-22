Palamu police tells man to delete old riot video from social media

The Palamu police have identified the person who uploaded an old riot video on social media two days ago, an officer said on Monday.

''The accused, a labourer from Palamu and currently working in Pune, has been identified and we made him to delete the old riot video'', Superintendent of Police, Reeshma Ramesan told PTI.

The video was posted by the labourer on his Facebook account two days ago with the intention to spread hatred ahead of the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, Ramesan said.

The identity of the accused as well as his location was kept confidential to avert any untoward incident during the Ram Temple consecration celebration being observed across the country, she said.

''We have not yet arrested him but would certainly do it at an appropriate time'', Ramesan said.

The SP said the administration has made adequate security arrangements in the district.

