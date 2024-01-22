Left Menu

Pakistani security forces kill 7 militants during a raid near the border with Afghanistan

  Pakistan

Pakistan security forces killed seven militants in a shootout in the country's volatile southwest near the border with Afghanistan, the military said on Monday.

The military said the intelligence-based operation was conducted in Zhob district in southwestern Baluchistan province. In a brief statement, it said security forces also recovered munitions after the shootout.

Quetta is the capital of Baluchistan province, where Baloch nationalists, Islamic militants and the Islamic State group have claimed responsibility for attacks on security forces in recent years.

Gas-rich Baluchistan province at the border with Afghanistan and Iran has been the scene of a low-level insurgency by Baluch nationalists for more than two decades. They initially wanted a share of provincial resources, but later demanded independence.

