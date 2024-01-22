PM asks every Ram Bhakt to introspect about the path ahead after realization of grand Ram Mandir

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi today participated in the Pran Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Shri Ramlalla in the newly built Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Shri Modi interacted with the shramjeevi who contributed to the construction of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister exclaimed that our Ram has finally arrived after centuries. “After centuries of patience, uncountable sacrifices, renunciation and penance, our Lord Ram is here”, PM Modi remarked and congratulated the citizens on the occasion. The Prime Minister said that experiencing the divine consciousness inside the ‘Garbh Grih’ (inner sanctum) cannot be put into words and his body is pulsating with energy and the mind is devoted to the moment of Pran Pratishtha. “Our Ram Lalla will not reside in the tent anymore. This divine temple will be his home now”, the Prime Minister said expressing confidence and reverence that the events of today can be experienced by Ram Bhakts all around the country and the world. “This moment is supernatural and sacred, the atmosphere, environment and energy signify the blessings of Lord Ram upon us”, Shri Modi said. He underlined that the morning Sun of 22nd January has brought a new aura along with it. “22nd January 2024 is not a mere date on the calendar, it is the origin of a new ‘kaal chakra’”, the Prime Minister said emphasizing that the joyous and festive mood of the entire nation was on a constant rise since the ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ of Ram Janmabhoomi Temple and the progress of the developmental works enthused new energy into the citizens. “Today, we have received the heritage of centuries of patience, today we have got Shri Ram’s temple”, the Prime Minister said. He underlined that the nation that breaks the shackles of the mindset of slavery and derives inspiration from the experiences of the past is the one which writes history. PM Modi said that today’s date will be discussed in a thousand years from now and it is by the blessings of Lord Ram that we are a witness to this momentous occasion unfolding itself. “Days, directions, skies and everything are brimming with divinity today”, the Prime Minister said, stating that this is not an ordinary time period but an indelible memory path being imprinted on time.

Speaking about the presence of Shri Hanuman in every work of Shri Ram, the Prime Minister bowed to Shri Hanuman and Hanuman Garhi. He also bowed to Lakshman, Bharat, Shatrughan and Mata Janki. He acknowledged the presence of divine entities over the event. The Prime Minister apologized to Prabhu Shri Ram for the delay in seeing today’s day and said that as today that vacuum has been filled, surely, Shri Ram will forgive us.

Recalling, Sant Tulsidas’s return of Shri Ram in ‘Treta Yug’, The Prime Minister recalled the happiness that Ayodhya of the time must have felt. “Then the separation with Shri Ram lasted for 14 years and was still so unbearable. In this age Ayodhya and the countrymen suffered the separation of hundreds of years”, he said. Shri Modi continued, despite Shri Ram being present in the original copy of the Constitution, a prolonged legal battle was fought after the independence. The Prime Minister thanked the Judiciary of India for “keeping the dignity of justice intact. Embodiment of justice, Shri Ram’s temple was constructed through just means”, he emphasized.

The Prime Minister informed that the entire nation including small villages is witnessing processions and cleanliness campaigns are being carried out in temples. “The entire nation is celebrating Diwali today. Every household is prepared to light up the ‘Ram Jyoti’ in the evening”, Shri Modi said. Recalling his visit to Arichal Munai, the starting point of Ram Setu, yesterday, the Prime Minister said that it was the moment which altered the Kaal Chakra. Drawing an analogy to that moment, the Prime Minister said that he got the belief that today’s moment will also be the one to alter the circle of time and move forward. Shri Modi informed that during his 11-day anushthan, he attempted to bow before all the places where Lord Ram had set foot. Mentioning Pancwati Dham in Nashik, Thriprayar Temple in Kerala, Lepakshi in Andhra Pradesh, Shri Ranganathswamy Temple in Srirangam, Shri Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram and Dhanushkodi, the Prime Minister expressed gratitude for the journey from the sea to river Sarayu. “From the sea to the Saryu river, the same festive spirit of Ram's name is prevalent everywhere”, he continued, “Lord Ram is connected to every particle of the soul of India. Ram resides in the hearts of Indians”. He further added that the feeling of oneness can be found within everyone's conscience anywhere in India and there could not be a more perfect formula for collectiveness.

Recalling his experience of listening to Shri Ram Katha in many languages, the Prime Minister said that Ram is there in the memories, festivals of traditions. “In every age, people have lived Ram. They have expressed Ram in their style and words. This ‘Ram Ras’ is continuously flowing like the flow of life. Ram Katha is infinite and Ramayan too is endless. Ideals, values and teachings of Ran are the same everywhere”.

The Prime Minister expressed gratitude for the sacrifice of the people who made today’s day possible. He paid tributes to Saints, Kar Sewaks and Ram Bhakts.

The Prime Minister said “Today's occasion is not only a moment of celebration, but at the same time it is also a moment of realization of the maturity of Indian society. For us, this is not only an occasion of victory but also of humility.” Explaining the knots of history, the Prime Minister pointed out that the outcome of a nation's struggle with its history is seldom happy. “Still”, he said “the gravity and sensitivity with which our country has opened this knot of history shows that our future is going to be much more beautiful than our past.” Remembering the doomsayers, the Prime Minister said that such people did not realize the piousness of our social ethos. “The construction of this temple of Ramlala is also a symbol of peace, patience, mutual harmony and coordination of Indian society. We are seeing that this construction is not giving birth to any fire, but to energy. Ram Mandir has brought inspiration to every section of the society to move forward on the path of a bright future”, he said. He continued “Ram is not fire, he is energy, he not conflict but solution, ram does not belong only to us but to all, Ram is not just present but is infinity”

The Prime Minister emphasized that the whole world is connected with the Pran Pratistha and the omnipresence of Ram can be witnessed. He said that similar celebrations can be seen in many countries and the festival of Ayodhya has become a celebration of the global traditions of Ramayana. “Ram Lalla’s prestige is the idea of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’”, he added.

PM Modi underlined that it is not just the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Shri Ram’s idol but also the consecration of the unwavering faith in Indian culture manifested in the form of Shri Ram. He said that is the embodiment of human values and the highest ideals, which is the need of the hour of the entire world. The Prime Minister said that the resolutions of welfare for all have taken the shape of Ram temple today and it is not just a temple but India's vision, philosophy, and direction. “This is a temple of national consciousness in the form of Ram. Lord Ram is India’s faith, foundation, idea, law, consciousness, thinking, prestige and glory. Ram is flow, Ram is effect. Ram is Neeti. Ram is eternal. Ram is continuity. Ram is Vibhu. Ram is all-pervading, the world, the universal soul”, the Prime Minister said fervently. He said that the impact of Lord Ram’s Pratishtha can be felt for thousands of years. Quoting Maharishi Valmiki, the Prime Minister said that Ram ruled the kingdom for ten thousand years which signifies the establishment of Ramrajya for thousands of years. “When Ram came in Treta Yug, Ramrajya was established for thousands of years. Ram had been guiding the world for thousands of years”, PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister asked every Ram Bhakt to introspect about the path ahead after the realization of the grand Ram Mandir. “Today, I feel with a pure heart that the cycle of time is changing. It is a happy coincidence that our generation has been chosen as the architect of this critical path.” PM Modi underlined the importance of the current epoch and reiterated his line ‘Yahi Samay Hai Sahi Samay Hai’, This is the time, the right time. “We have to lay the foundation of India for the next one thousand years. Moving ahead from the temple, now all of us countrymen take an oath to build a strong, capable, grand and divine India from this very moment”, the Prime Minister exhorted the countrymen. For this, he said, it is important that Ram’s ideal should be there in the conscience of the nation.

The Prime Minister asked the countrymen to expand their consciousness from Dev to Desh, Ram to Rashtra - from deity to nation. He asked them to learn from Shri Hanuman’s service, devotion and dedication. “These feelings of devotion, service and dedication in every Indian will become the basis of a capable, grand and divine India”, he said. The Prime Minister continued and said that the spirit behind Mata Shabri’s trust that ‘Ram will Come’ in every Indian’s heart will be the basis of Grand capable and divine India. Referring to the depth and originality of Ram’s affection for Nishadraj shows that all are one and this feeling of oneness and cohesiveness will be the basis of capable, grand and divine India.

The Prime Minister pointed out that there is no room for despair in the country today. Highlighting the story of the squirrel, the Prime Minister said that those considering themselves to be small and ordinary must remember the contributions of the squirrel and get rid of any hesitancy. He noted that every effort, big or small, has its strength and contribution. “The spirit of Sabka Prayas will become the basis of a strong, capable, grand and divine India. And this is the expansion of the consciousness of the country from God and the consciousness of the nation from Ram”, the Prime Minister exclaimed.

Throwing light on the Jatayu’s integrity who knew about his imminent defeat when he fought Ravan, the ruler of Lanka who possessed extreme knowledge and immense power, the Prime Minister said that the culmination of such duty is the basis of a capable and divine India. Shri Modi pledged to dedicate every moment of life to nation-building and said, “With Ram’s work, Rashtra's work, every moment of time, every particle of the body will connect the dedication of Ram with the goal of dedication to the nation.

Continuing his theme of going beyond self, PM Modi said our worship of Bhagwan Ram should be for the entire creation, from ‘I’ to ‘us’. Our efforts, he said, should be dedicated to the creation of a Viksit Bharat.

Referring to the ongoing Amrit Kaal and young demographics, the Prime Minister noted the perfect combination of factors for the nation’s growth. The Prime Minister asked the young generation to take the support of their strong heritage and move ahead with confidence. “India will reach the goal of prosperity by following the path of both the purity of tradition and the infinity of modernity”, the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister underlined that the future is dedicated to successes and accomplishments and the grand Ram Temple will be a witness to the progress and rise of India. “This grand Ram temple will become a witness to the rise of Viksit Bharat”, the Prime Minister said. Drawing lessons from the temple, the Prime Minister emphasized that a goal can be achieved if it is justified and born out of collective and organized power. “This is India's time and India is going to move forward. After waiting for centuries we have reached here. We all have waited for this era, this period. Now we will not stop. We will continue to reach the heights of development”, the Prime Minister concluded paying his obeisance at the feet of Ram Lalla and wishing the very best.

Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Smt Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Yogi Adityanath, Sarsanghchalak of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Shri Mohan Bhagwat and President of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, Shri Nritya Gopal Das were present on the occasion among others.

