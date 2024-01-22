Britain imposes new sanctions targeting Hamas
Reuters | Updated: 22-01-2024 20:17 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 20:17 IST
Britain on Monday imposed new sanctions on individuals linked to Hamas including including a leader of the militant group under its Counter-Terrorism (International) sanctions regime.
The measures also include sanctions on an official of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, a government notice showed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hamas
- Palestinian Islamic Jihad
- Britain
- Counter-Terrorism
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Protesters calling for cease-fire in Israel-Hamas war block traffic in Seattle
Israel finds evidence of Iranian effort to help Hamas build precision missiles
Qatar PM: Hamas leader's death affects mediation
Israel says it killed 'central figure' in Syria behind Hamas rocket fire
UN experts demand accountability for sexual torture during Hamas attacks