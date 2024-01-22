Left Menu

Turkish parliament to debate Sweden's NATO bid on Tuesday -source

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 22-01-2024 22:15 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 22:15 IST
The Turkish parliament's general assembly is set to debate Sweden's NATO membership bid on Tuesday, a parliament source said.

The parliament's foreign affairs commission approved the bid last month in the first step of the ratification process. Full parliamentary approval is also needed before the protocol can be signed into law by President Tayyip Erdogan.

