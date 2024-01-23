Left Menu

Woman dies after car hits French farmers' roadblock - police

A woman died on Tuesday morning after a car hit a roadblock set up by farmers in southern France during nationwide protests, a police spokesman said. "A car went into a farmers' roadblock. The three occupants of the car have been arrested," the police spokesman said. He said he could not immediately give more details about how the car hit the roadblock in the Ariege region.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 23-01-2024 13:29 IST | Created: 23-01-2024 13:16 IST
Woman dies after car hits French farmers' roadblock - police
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

A woman died on Tuesday morning after a car hit a roadblock set up by farmers in southern France during nationwide protests, a police spokesman said. "A car went into a farmers' roadblock. It hit three people. One woman has died and two others were seriously injured. The three occupants of the car have been arrested," the police spokesman said.

He said he could not immediately give more details about how the car hit the roadblock in the Ariege region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
H&M pulls ad after complaints over sexualisation of school girls

H&M pulls ad after complaints over sexualisation of school girls

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: India's Cipla Q3 profit tops estimates on North America sales boost; Cameroon rolls out the world's first malaria vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India's Cipla Q3 profit tops estimates on North America...

 Global
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks keep surging, central banks seen on hold

GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks keep surging, central banks seen on hold

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech challenges AstraZeneca with breast cancer precision drug trial; Countries risk missing deadline for pandemic accord, says WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech challenges AstraZeneca with breast cancer prec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024