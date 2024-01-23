Woman dies after car hits French farmers' roadblock - police

A woman died on Tuesday morning after a car hit a roadblock set up by farmers in southern France during nationwide protests, a police spokesman said. "A car went into a farmers' roadblock. It hit three people. One woman has died and two others were seriously injured. The three occupants of the car have been arrested," the police spokesman said.

He said he could not immediately give more details about how the car hit the roadblock in the Ariege region.

