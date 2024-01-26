Left Menu

MEA's R-Day tableau showcases India's G20 presidency achievements

The trailer also showcased the major achievements based on presidency priorities. One hand depicted the Indian flag and the other that of the African Union.The tableau also depicted women-led development in the world.The sides of the tableau reflected Indias success in digital public infrastructure and green development with millets as super-food, depicted with the Queen of Millets.It also showcased the Bharat Mandapam where the G-20 presidency culminated with the leaders summit, which unanimously adopted the New Delhi Declaration.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2024 11:53 IST | Created: 26-01-2024 11:53 IST
MEA's R-Day tableau showcases India's G20 presidency achievements
  • Country:
  • India

The successful hosting of the G20 Summit and India's achievements during its presidency of the powerful grouping were showcased in the Ministry of External Affairs tableau which rolled down the Kartavya Path as part of the 75th Republic Day parade on Friday.

The MEA's tableau reflected India's leadership of addressing global issues in an ambitious, decisive, inclusive and action-oriented manner.

It also depicted the successful completion of India's G20 presidency last year and its achievements.

The front part of the float featured the Nalanda Maha Vihara, surmounted by the G20 Logo. The trailer also showcased the major achievements based on presidency priorities. The Indian presidency's decision to make the African Union a full member was shown by joining of hands in the ''Namaste mudra''. One hand depicted the Indian flag and the other that of the African Union.

The tableau also depicted women-led development in the world.

The sides of the tableau reflected India's success in digital public infrastructure and green development with millets as super-food, depicted with the ''Queen of Millets''.

It also showcased the Bharat Mandapam where the G-20 presidency culminated with the leaders' summit, which unanimously adopted the New Delhi Declaration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Biden administration urges US Supreme Court to reverse abortion pill curbs; US signs up record 21.3 million people for 2024 Obamacare plans and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration urges US Supreme Court to reverse ...

 Global
2
GLOBAL MARKETS-China stocks bounce loses steam; focus turns to ECB

GLOBAL MARKETS-China stocks bounce loses steam; focus turns to ECB

 Global
3
BRIEF-Hitachi, NEC Seek Up To $2.1 Billion Through Renesas Share Sale - Bloomberg News

BRIEF-Hitachi, NEC Seek Up To $2.1 Billion Through Renesas Share Sale - Bloo...

 Global
4
Tech Mahindra shares fall over 6 pc after December quarter earning

Tech Mahindra shares fall over 6 pc after December quarter earning

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024