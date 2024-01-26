UKMTO says explosions heard and missiles sighted off Yemen

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) authority on Friday said that a vessel positioned about 60 nautical miles (nm) from Yemen's city of Al Hudaydah reported an explosion heard and missiles sighted a few miles from its position.

UKMTO added that a further explosion at sea was sighted approximately 0.5 nm from the reporting vessel. The crew and the vessel are safe, UKMTO said.

Iran-aligned Houthis, who control much of Yemen, have launched drones and missiles at ships since Nov. 19 in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. The Houthis say they have been targeting vessels that had Israeli links or had been sailing to Israel. The United States and other countries last month formed a naval task force, Operation Prosperity Guardian, to protect civilian vessels.

The United States and UK launched air strikes against Houthi forces Yemen in retaliation for the attacks on Red Sea shipping.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)