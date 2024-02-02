Cabinet approves Signing and ratification of Bilateral Investment Treaty between India and UAE

The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, today has given its approval for signing and ratification of Bilateral Investment Treaty between the Government of the Republic of India and the Government of the United Arab Emirates.

The Treaty is expected to improve the confidence of the investors, especially large investors, resulting in an increase in Foreign Investments and Overseas Direct Investment (ODI) opportunities and this may have a positive impact on employment generation.

The approval is expected to increase investments in India and is likely to help in realizing the goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat by encouraging domestic manufacturing, reducing import dependence, increasing exports etc.

(With Inputs from PIB)