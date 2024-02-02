Left Menu

Maharashtra backward class panel's survey for Maratha quota to end just before midnight on Friday

The commission should be informed about the completion of the report by 10 am on February 3 by submitting a certificate, the MSBCC added in the letter.The survey is being carried out to support the state governments curative petition filed in the Supreme Court in connection with the Maratha quota, which has been revived by activist Manoj Jarange.

The survey being carried out by the Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission in connection with the Maratha quota will end just before midnight on Friday and it will not be extended, MSBCC has said.

In a letter to all district collectors and municipal commissioners on Thursday, the MSBCC said, "The software (APK) used for this survey will be shut at 2359 hours (11:59 pm) on Friday. There will not be any extension given to the survey. Thus, no such demand should be made." "The officials concerned should inform all the enumerators to complete their survey tomorrow within the stipulated time. The commission should be informed about the completion of the report by 10 am on February 3 by submitting a certificate," the MSBCC added in the letter.

The survey is being carried out to support the state government's curative petition filed in the Supreme Court in connection with the Maratha quota, which has been revived by activist Manoj Jarange. The SC had on May 5, 2021, struck down reservations for the Maratha community in college admissions and jobs in Maharashtra, saying that there were no exceptional circumstances to justify the breach of the 50 per cent ceiling on overall reservations.

The state government filed a review petition, which was also rejected. It then filed a curative petition. A curative petition is the last constitutional remedy open to a petitioner after the review petition is dismissed.

