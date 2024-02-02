Left Menu

Dog killed in blast after biting explosive device thrown in open in Thane district

The watchman also told the police that another dog that lives at the farmhouse was injured earlier after biting into something that it had brought in from outside, the official said.It is suspected that the explosive devices were left in the open, possibly intended for hunting wild animals.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 02-02-2024 09:17 IST | Created: 02-02-2024 09:17 IST
Dog killed in blast after biting explosive device thrown in open in Thane district
  • Country:
  • India

A dog died after it bit an explosive device, which was probably meant for hunting, thrown in the open in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Friday. The incident took place at a farmhouse in Shahapur on Wednesday night, the official said. The watchman of the farmhouse, Balu Damu Mahalunge (50), told the police a dog that stayed on the premises returned from outside carrying some object in its mouth. The dog bit the object which exploded and killed the animal, he said. The watchman also told the police that another dog that lives at the farmhouse was injured earlier after biting into something that it had brought in from outside, the official said.

It is suspected that the explosive devices were left in the open, possibly intended for hunting wild animals. The Shahapur police on Thursday registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle or an animal) and 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage), he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-No ambition: Youth bemoan green pledges ahead of Indonesia poll

FEATURE-No ambition: Youth bemoan green pledges ahead of Indonesia poll

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA says 561 deaths related to Philips machines since 2021;

Health News Roundup: US FDA says 561 deaths related to Philips machines sinc...

 Global
3
NITI Aayog member Saraswat applauds Tata Steel for recycling steel scrap

NITI Aayog member Saraswat applauds Tata Steel for recycling steel scrap

 India
4
OnePlus Nord 3 receiving January 2024 security patch

OnePlus Nord 3 receiving January 2024 security patch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024