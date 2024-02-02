Left Menu

Gas explosions in Kenya's capital kill at least 2, injure others and send smoke rising over homes

PTI | Nairobi | Updated: 02-02-2024 09:51 IST | Created: 02-02-2024 09:51 IST
Gas explosions in Kenya's capital kill at least 2, injure others and send smoke rising over homes
  • Country:
  • Kenya

Gas explosions at an industrial building in Kenya's capital killed two people, injured at least 29 others and sent a fiery smoke plume rising over homes early Friday, authorities said.

The deaths of an adult and a minor were confirmed as of 4:30 a.m. and the toll may rise as the day breaks, said Wesley Kimeto, police chief for the Embakasi neighborhood where the explosions occurred.

Nairobi residents who took several videos with their phones were heard speaking in concerned tones, some of them screaming.

A company was refilling gas cylinders when the fire started and it badly damaged the building where the company was based, government spokesman Isaac Mwaura said. The fire that started around midnight was later extinguished but the cause was unknown.

Kenya Red Cross ferried 29 injured people, the organization posted on its X social media account.

The proximity of the industrial company to residences raised questions about enforcement of city plans. Officials at the county government have been accused of taking bribes to overlook building codes and regulations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-No ambition: Youth bemoan green pledges ahead of Indonesia poll

FEATURE-No ambition: Youth bemoan green pledges ahead of Indonesia poll

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA says 561 deaths related to Philips machines since 2021;

Health News Roundup: US FDA says 561 deaths related to Philips machines sinc...

 Global
3
NITI Aayog member Saraswat applauds Tata Steel for recycling steel scrap

NITI Aayog member Saraswat applauds Tata Steel for recycling steel scrap

 India
4
OnePlus Nord 3 receiving January 2024 security patch

OnePlus Nord 3 receiving January 2024 security patch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024