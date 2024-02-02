Left Menu

SC junks plea seeking handcuff election symbol for candidates with criminal background

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a PIL seeking an election symbol of handcuff for candidates with criminal antecedents.A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said it was not inclined to entertain the matter as it is a policy issue.How can we do it.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2024 12:25 IST | Created: 02-02-2024 12:19 IST
SC junks plea seeking handcuff election symbol for candidates with criminal background
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a PIL seeking an election symbol of handcuff for candidates with criminal antecedents.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said it was not inclined to entertain the matter as it is a policy issue.

''How can we do it. This is a policy matter. We can't ask them to put election symbol of handcuff. You withdraw it,'' the bench, also comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said.

As the bench expressed disinclination to entertain the matter, the counsel withdrew the case and it was dismissed as withdrawn.

The top court was hearing PIL filed by one Sudheer seeking an election symbol of handcuff for candidates with criminal antecedents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-No ambition: Youth bemoan green pledges ahead of Indonesia poll

FEATURE-No ambition: Youth bemoan green pledges ahead of Indonesia poll

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA says 561 deaths related to Philips machines since 2021;

Health News Roundup: US FDA says 561 deaths related to Philips machines sinc...

 Global
3
NITI Aayog member Saraswat applauds Tata Steel for recycling steel scrap

NITI Aayog member Saraswat applauds Tata Steel for recycling steel scrap

 India
4
OnePlus Nord 3 receiving January 2024 security patch

OnePlus Nord 3 receiving January 2024 security patch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024