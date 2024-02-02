SC junks plea seeking handcuff election symbol for candidates with criminal background

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a PIL seeking an election symbol of handcuff for candidates with criminal antecedents.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said it was not inclined to entertain the matter as it is a policy issue.

''How can we do it. This is a policy matter. We can't ask them to put election symbol of handcuff. You withdraw it,'' the bench, also comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said.

As the bench expressed disinclination to entertain the matter, the counsel withdrew the case and it was dismissed as withdrawn.

The top court was hearing PIL filed by one Sudheer seeking an election symbol of handcuff for candidates with criminal antecedents.

