Left Menu

Turkey detains 7 suspected of selling information to Israel's Mossad -official

Turkish authorities detained seven people suspected of selling information to Israel's Mossad intelligence service in connection with tracking and monitoring local targets, a Turkish security official said on Friday. An Israeli foreign ministry spokesperson declined to comment on the matter. Last month, a senior Turkish official said authorities had detained 34 people suspected of being linked to the Mossad service and of targeting Palestinians living in Turkey.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 02-02-2024 14:12 IST | Created: 02-02-2024 14:06 IST
Turkey detains 7 suspected of selling information to Israel's Mossad -official
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkish authorities detained seven people suspected of selling information to Israel's Mossad intelligence service in connection with tracking and monitoring local targets, a Turkish security official said on Friday. Turkey has previously warned Israel of "serious consequences" if it tries to hunt down members of the militant Palestinian group Hamas living outside Palestinian territories, including in Turkey. Turkish and Israeli leaders have traded public barbs since Israel's war with Hamas began last October.

Turkey, unlike most of its Western allies and some Arab nations, does not classify Hamas as a terrorist organisation. The security official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Turkish police and the country's MIT intelligence agency had conducted joint operations in Istanbul and Izmir as part of an investigation by the Istanbul chief prosecutor's office.

The latest operations come a month after a round of suspected Mossad-related arrests in Turkey. State broadcaster TRT reported on Friday that MIT had determined that Mossad was using private detectives to follow its targets.

The suspects are believed to have sought to monitor and photograph the targets, place tracking devices on them and gain other information for Mossad, TRT said, citing unnamed security sources. Ankara has made no formal statement regarding arrests. An Israeli foreign ministry spokesperson declined to comment on the matter.

Last month, a senior Turkish official said authorities had detained 34 people suspected of being linked to the Mossad service and of targeting Palestinians living in Turkey.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-No ambition: Youth bemoan green pledges ahead of Indonesia poll

FEATURE-No ambition: Youth bemoan green pledges ahead of Indonesia poll

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA says 561 deaths related to Philips machines since 2021;

Health News Roundup: US FDA says 561 deaths related to Philips machines sinc...

 Global
3
NITI Aayog member Saraswat applauds Tata Steel for recycling steel scrap

NITI Aayog member Saraswat applauds Tata Steel for recycling steel scrap

 India
4
OnePlus Nord 3 receiving January 2024 security patch

OnePlus Nord 3 receiving January 2024 security patch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024