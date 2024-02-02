Left Menu

Shops in the citys Muslim-dominated areas remained closed and the police sounded an alert in the entire district ahead of the Friday namaz, following the district court order to allow Hindu prayers in a cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque. High alert has been sounded in Varanasi district on the first Friday namaz after the district courts order.

PTI | Varanasi | Updated: 02-02-2024 14:06 IST | Created: 02-02-2024 14:06 IST
Bandh in Varanasi areas over court order allowing puja in Gyanvapi cellar, police on alert
Shops in the city's Muslim-dominated areas remained closed and the police sounded an alert in the entire district ahead of the Friday namaz, following the district court order to allow Hindu prayers in a cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque. High alert has been sounded in Varanasi district on the first Friday namaz after the district court's order. Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, which looks after the affairs of the Gyanvapi mosque, had called for a bandh on Friday in the town. The effect of the bandh was visible in market areas in Dalmandi, Nai Sadak, Nadesar and Ardal Bazar. In a letter issued by the committee, it appealed for closure of the markets and asked people to offer namaz peacefully. It advised Muslim women to remain in their houses. Police Commissioner Ashok Mutha Jain held a meeting with police officials late last night on the security arrangements. Additional police force has been mobilised from neighbouring districts to maintain peace during the day. Additional security forces have been deployed near Kashi Vishwanath Dham and nearby areas. Rapid Police Force (RPF) has been placed in the sensitive areas.

