French foreign ministry confirms death of two French aid workers in Ukraine

The French foreign ministry said on Friday that two French volunteer aid workers were killed in a Russian drone attack in the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson, confirming reports from the regional governor and other officials.
Three other French nationals were injured, the ministry added.
