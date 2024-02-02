Left Menu

Rafah is 'pressure cooker' as Gazans flee south - U.N. aid agency

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 02-02-2024 15:45 IST | Created: 02-02-2024 15:45 IST
Rafah is 'pressure cooker' as Gazans flee south - U.N. aid agency
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The United Nations humanitarian office on Friday voiced concern about the hostilities in Khan Younis that have forced more people to flee to Rafah in the south of Gaza, describing the border town as a "pressure cooker of despair".

"I want to emphasize our deep concern about the escalation of hostilities in Khan Yunis, which has resulted in an increase in the number of internally displaced people seeking refuge in Rafah in recent days," said Jens Laerke, spokesperson for the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

"Thousands of Palestinians have continued to flee to the south, which is already hosting over half the population of some 2.3 million people. ... Rafah is a pressure cooker of despair, and we fear for what comes next."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-No ambition: Youth bemoan green pledges ahead of Indonesia poll

FEATURE-No ambition: Youth bemoan green pledges ahead of Indonesia poll

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA says 561 deaths related to Philips machines since 2021;

Health News Roundup: US FDA says 561 deaths related to Philips machines sinc...

 Global
3
NITI Aayog member Saraswat applauds Tata Steel for recycling steel scrap

NITI Aayog member Saraswat applauds Tata Steel for recycling steel scrap

 India
4
OnePlus Nord 3 receiving January 2024 security patch

OnePlus Nord 3 receiving January 2024 security patch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024