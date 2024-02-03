China chip maker YMTC says its tech not for military use after Pentagon list
- Country:
- China
China's top memory chip maker YMTC said on Saturday its technology is not for military use after it was added to a Pentagon list of entities assisting China's military.
Last week, the United States added more than a dozen Chinese companies to the list, created by the Defense Department to highlight firms it alleges are working with Beijing's military. In a statement to Reuters, YMTC said, "We have not supplied, or been directed by any entity, to supply our technology for military use."
"YMTC is not owned or controlled by the Chinese military and (we) refute any allegation that we pose a threat to U.S. national security," it said.
