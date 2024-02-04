Left Menu

US conducts strikes in self-defense against six Houthi anti-ship cruise missiles

US conducts strikes in self-defense against six Houthi anti-ship cruise missiles
The U.S. Central Command said on Saturday that U.S. forces conducted strikes in self-defense against six Houthi anti-ship cruise missiles prepared to launch against ships in the Red Sea.

U.S. forces identified the cruise missiles in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined they presented an imminent threat to U.S. Navy ships and merchant vessels in the region, the statement added.

