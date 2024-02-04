Left Menu

Climbing war memorials during protests an 'insult', to lead to jail time in UK

PTI | London | Updated: 04-02-2024 17:24 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 17:24 IST
Climbing war memorials during protests an 'insult', to lead to jail time in UK
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The UK government has proposed plans to criminalise the act of climbing war memorials and remembrance sites, as witnessed during a series of widespread protests in the country against the Israel-Gaza conflict.

UK Home Secretary James Cleverly has issued guidance this weekend which will lead to a three-month prison sentence for anyone who mounts a memorial during a protest march because he said that ascending memorials was ''an insult''.

The senior Cabinet minister reiterated his support for peaceful protest as he unveiled the new public order offence powers for Britain's police force.

''Recent protests have seen a small minority dedicated to causing damage and insulting those who paid the ultimate price for their freedom to protest," said Cleverly.

''Peaceful protest is fundamental in our county, but climbing on our war memorials is an insult to these monuments of remembrance and cannot continue. That is why I am giving police the powers they need to ensure they have the tools to keep order and peace on our streets.'' The measure, designed to apply across England and Wales, is scheduled to be introduced as an amendment to the Criminal Justice Bill in the House of Commons. The UK Home Office said the proposal will form part of a wider plan set to be revealed next week to tackle disorder at protests.

Under the new plans, climbing on war memorials will become a specific public order offence which could lead to a prison term for up to three months and a GBP 1,000 fine. The Home Office said the measure would ''stop protesters disrespecting those who have given their lives for our country''.

The announcement comes soon after 10,000 pro-Palestine protesters marched in central London on Saturday calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

The Metropolitan Police has so far said that protesters' actions may have been "inflammatory" but not illegal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"He's afraid of people": Bilawal Bhutto takes swipe at Nawaz Sharif ahead of Feb 8 polls in Pakistan

"He's afraid of people": Bilawal Bhutto takes swipe at Nawaz Sharif ahead of...

 Pakistan
2
EXPLAINER: Paytm Payments Bank meltdown, its meaning

EXPLAINER: Paytm Payments Bank meltdown, its meaning

 India
3
Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse to controversies

Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse to controversies

 India
4
"Public gatherings have potential...": US cautions citizens against visiting Pak during polls

"Public gatherings have potential...": US cautions citizens against visiting...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024