Left Menu

Second guesthouse blaze in Romania in recent weeks has left 1 person dead and 2 hospitalised

One person was trapped inside the building.Unfortunately, despite all the efforts of the rescuers, the person caught inside the building was declared dead, the DSU said in a post on Facebook.Authorities did not say what caused the blaze but said it affected an area of about 250 square metres and that it was contained and there was no danger of it spreading.Another deadly guesthouse fire in late December killed at least seven people, including two children.

PTI | Bucharest | Updated: 04-02-2024 19:08 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 17:36 IST
Second guesthouse blaze in Romania in recent weeks has left 1 person dead and 2 hospitalised
Representative image Image Credit: Pixels
  • Country:
  • Romania

A fire at a guesthouse in central Romania on Sunday morning left one person dead and two hospitalised, authorities said.

Emergency teams were deployed to the blaze in the town of Calimanesti in Valcea county where 10 people — including the owner and an employee — were staying at the guesthouse, according to the Department for Emergency Situations, DSU.

Nine people managed to escape the blaze, of whom two were hospitalised, authorities said. One person was trapped inside the building.

“Unfortunately, despite all the efforts of the rescuers, the person caught inside the building was declared dead,” the DSU said in a post on Facebook.

Authorities did not say what caused the blaze but said it affected an area of about 250 square metres and that it was contained and there was no danger of it spreading.

Another deadly guesthouse fire in late December killed at least seven people, including two children. An investigation was launched to determine what caused that fire.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"He's afraid of people": Bilawal Bhutto takes swipe at Nawaz Sharif ahead of Feb 8 polls in Pakistan

"He's afraid of people": Bilawal Bhutto takes swipe at Nawaz Sharif ahead of...

 Pakistan
2
EXPLAINER: Paytm Payments Bank meltdown, its meaning

EXPLAINER: Paytm Payments Bank meltdown, its meaning

 India
3
Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse to controversies

Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse to controversies

 India
4
"Public gatherings have potential...": US cautions citizens against visiting Pak during polls

"Public gatherings have potential...": US cautions citizens against visiting...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024