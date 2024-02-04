White House's Sullivan: Gaza humanitarian issues will be top Blinken priority

Humanitarian issues in Gaza will be a top priority for top U.S. diplomat Antony Blinken on his current trip to the region, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday.

A deal for the Palestinian militant group Hamas to release its remaining hostages during a humanitarian pause is in the U.S. national interest, Sullivan said on CBS' "Face the Nation."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)