White House's Sullivan: Gaza humanitarian issues will be top Blinken priority
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-02-2024 19:32 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 19:32 IST
Humanitarian issues in Gaza will be a top priority for top U.S. diplomat Antony Blinken on his current trip to the region, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday.
A deal for the Palestinian militant group Hamas to release its remaining hostages during a humanitarian pause is in the U.S. national interest, Sullivan said on CBS' "Face the Nation."
