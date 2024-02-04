Left Menu

UP: Deoria district jail inmate dies soon after complaining of chest pain

PTI | Deoria | Updated: 04-02-2024 20:36 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 20:36 IST
UP: Deoria district jail inmate dies soon after complaining of chest pain
A 63-year-old undertrial, lodged in the Deoria district jail in Uttar Pradesh in connection with the killing of six people in violence over land, died on way to a hospital after he complained of chest pain, an official said on Sunday.

Amarnath Tiwari was among the 25 people arrested in the case and he had been lodged in the district jail since November 8 last year.

According to Jail Superintendent Rajkumar, Tiwari, a resident of Rudrapur in Deoria district, complained of chest pain Saturday evening and died while being taken to a hospital.

Tiwari was arrested in connection with the killing of six people, including five members of a family, in the district on October 2 last year.

Giving details of the case, police said former district panchayat member Prem Yadav, 50, was attacked with sharp-edged weapons and killed by his rival Satyaprakash Dubey, 54, and his family when he went to his house. Soon after, Yadav's supporters from Abhaipur village attacked Dubey's house and killed Dubey, his wife Kiran Dubey (52), daughters Saloni (18) and Nandani (10), and son Gandhi (15).

Dubey's eight-year-old son Anmol was injured in the attack.

The violence erupted out of a land dispute the two families were locked in.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

