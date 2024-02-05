China's coast guard: 'legally drove away' Philippine coast guard vessel near Scarborough shoal
Reuters | Updated: 05-02-2024 20:35 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 20:35 IST
China's coast guard said on Monday it "legally drove away" a Philippine coast guard vessel which "intruded" into waters near Scarborough Shoal.
The Philippine embassy in Beijing did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
