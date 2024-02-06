Left Menu

US did not give Iraq pre-notification of Friday strikes -State Dept

The United States did not give pre-notification to Iraq ahead of strikes on Friday against three militant sites inside that country, State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Monday, adding that Iraq was informed immediately after the strikes. As for this specific response on Friday, there was not a pre-notification.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-02-2024 00:08 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 00:08 IST
US did not give Iraq pre-notification of Friday strikes -State Dept
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States did not give pre-notification to Iraq ahead of strikes on Friday against three militant sites inside that country, State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Monday, adding that Iraq was informed immediately after the strikes. "Iraq, like every country in the region, understood that there would be a response after the deaths of our soldiers. As for this specific response on Friday, there was not a pre-notification. We informed the Iraqis immediately after the strikes occurred," Patel told reporters.

White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Friday that the U.S. informed Iraq ahead of the strikes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity by 20 Percent by 2030

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity ...

 India
2
FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

 United States
3
SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

 United States
4
China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024