Two labourers killed in landslide near Shimla

Two labourers were killed in a landslide on the outskirts of Himachal Pradesh capital Shimla on Tuesday morning, police said.

The landslide occurred around 3:30 am near a stone crusher on Junga road, killing Rakesh (31) and Rajesh (40), both natives of Bihar, they said.

According to police, some labourers were sleeping in a two-storey building which collapsed due to the landslide. While five labourers had a narrow escape, the two men got trapped under the debris.

The bodies have been pulled out from the debris with the help of State disaster Response force and fire people and sent for post-mortem, Shimla SP Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi told PTI. The rescue operation continued for an hour. Further investigations are underway, he added.

The deputy Commissioner and the Sub-divisional Magistrate Shimla has visited the spot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)