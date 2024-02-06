LeT terrorist held in Delhi

Delhi Police has arrested an alleged member of Lashkar-e-Taiba module operating in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara, officials said on Tuesday. The accused has played an instrumental role in receiving arms and ammunition from across the Line of Control (LoC), they said. According to police, the accused is a retired army personnel. Further details are awaited.

