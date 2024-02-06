LeT terrorist held in Delhi
Delhi Police has arrested an alleged member of Lashkar-e-Taiba module operating in Jammu and Kashmirs Kupwara, officials said on Tuesday. The accused has played an instrumental role in receiving arms and ammunition from across the Line of Control LoC, they said. According to police, the accused is a retired army personnel. Further details are awaited.
