Arunachal: Heroin worth Rs 2 lakh seized, 2 arrested

Heroin worth around Rs 2 lakh was seized and two persons were arrested, the Arunachal Pradesh Police said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a house was raided in Niti Darlong village near Seijosa in the state's Pakke Kessang district on Monday. Thirty-five vials filled with heroin, a soap case filled with heroin and 164 empty vials were found, Superintendent of Police Tasi Darang told PTI.

One Jumyir Gangkak (22) was arrested in connection with the seizures, he said.

During interrogation, Gangkak told the police that she procured the drugs from a person in neighbouring Assam, he added.

Acting on the information, police on Tuesday arrested one Afjal Husain (22) from Khonamukh village in Assam's Sonitpur district. Around 12.37 gram of heroin was seized from him.

An investigation is underway, police said, adding that it was the first drugs-related case in the Pakke Kessang district.

