5 people wounded and 2 assailants shot dead during an attempt to attack a Turkish courthouse

Two people were shot dead while trying to attack a courthouse in Istanbul on Tuesday, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said.

The man and woman were killed during an "attempt to attack" a security checkpoint at the Caglayan courthouse late morning, Yerlikaya posted on social media.

Five people were hurt in the incident, including three police officers. "I congratulate our heroic police officers. I wish a speedy recovery to our injured," the minister added.

Caglayan is a huge court complex in the Kagithane district on the city's European side.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)