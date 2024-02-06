5 people wounded and 2 assailants shot dead during an attempt to attack a Turkish courthouse
Two people were shot dead while trying to attack a courthouse in Istanbul on Tuesday, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said.The man and woman were killed during an attempt to attack a security checkpoint at the Caglayan courthouse late morning, Yerlikaya posted on social media.Five people were hurt in the incident, including three police officers.
The man and woman were killed during an "attempt to attack" a security checkpoint at the Caglayan courthouse late morning, Yerlikaya posted on social media.
Five people were hurt in the incident, including three police officers. "I congratulate our heroic police officers. I wish a speedy recovery to our injured," the minister added.
Caglayan is a huge court complex in the Kagithane district on the city's European side.
