Two terrorists killed in restive KPK province in Pakistan

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 06-02-2024 15:56 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 15:56 IST
Two terrorists were gunned down during a search operation by security forces in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province while two policemen were injured when a remote-controlled bomb exploded in a restive tribal region, the Pakistan Army said.

In a surge in violence incidents ahead of the February 8 general elections, police are a constant target of the terrorists in southern districts of the province.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the army, during the operation conducted on the reported presence of the terrorists in the North Waziristan tribal district late on Monday night, an intense fire exchange took place between the troops and terrorists.

Two terrorists, including terrorist ringleader Ayubullah Mansoor, were killed and weapons, ammunition, and explosives were recovered from the dead terrorists who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities including target killing as well as extortion and abduction of innocent civilians, ISPR said.

In another incident, at least two policemen were injured as a remote-controlled bomb exploded close to a police mobile van adjacent to a medical complex building in Rustam Bazar Wana, South Waziristan tribal district.

No organisation has as yet claimed responsibility for the incidents.

There has been an uptick in terrorism incidents in Pakistan in recent months. The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other militant outfits have intensified actions against security forces and often civilians also become their targets.

