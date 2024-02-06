Left Menu

US reviewing Hamas response to hostage deal framework, will discuss with Israel on Wednesday - Blinken

Reuters | Doha | Updated: 06-02-2024 23:10 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 23:10 IST
  • Country:
  • Qatar

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday the United States was reviewing a response from Hamas to a framework on a deal that would see Hamas release hostages in exchange for an extended pause in fighting in Gaza.

Blinken said at a news conference in Qatar that he would discuss Hamas' response with Israeli officials when he visits the country on Wednesday.

"There's still a lot of work to do be done, but we continue to believe that an agreement is possible, and indeed essential," Blinken said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

