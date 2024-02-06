US reviewing Hamas response to hostage deal framework, will discuss with Israel on Wednesday - Blinken

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday the United States was reviewing a response from Hamas to a framework on a deal that would see Hamas release hostages in exchange for an extended pause in fighting in Gaza.

Blinken said at a news conference in Qatar that he would discuss Hamas' response with Israeli officials when he visits the country on Wednesday.

"There's still a lot of work to do be done, but we continue to believe that an agreement is possible, and indeed essential," Blinken said.

