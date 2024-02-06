Left Menu

Chile's economy seen growing nearly 2% in 2024, IMF says

Macroeconomic imbalances in Chile built during the pandemic have largely been resolved, the IMF said, supported by tighter policies rolled out in 2021 and 2022. The monetary fund added that the closure of the constitutional reform process in Chile is set to reduce near-term and medium-term uncertainty domestically, after two referendums to replace the previous dictatorship-era text failed to pass.

Reuters | Updated: 06-02-2024 23:53 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 23:44 IST
Chile's economy seen growing nearly 2% in 2024, IMF says
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Chile

Economic growth in Chile is expected to grow nearly 2% in 2024, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday, and is seen growing around 2% to 2.5% in the medium term.

Inflation in the South American country is also projected to converge to its 3% target this year, the IMF added in a statement following the conclusion of a consultation with Chile. Chile's central bank has deployed robust policies leading to the decline in inflation, the IMF said, though it stressed that the pace of further monetary easing should remain data dependent.

The nation's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate

to 7.25% in January, down from a cycle-high of 11.25% reached in late 2022. Macroeconomic imbalances in Chile built during the pandemic have largely been resolved, the IMF said, supported by tighter policies rolled out in 2021 and 2022.

The monetary fund added that the closure of the constitutional reform process in Chile is set to reduce near-term and medium-term uncertainty domestically, after two referendums to replace the previous dictatorship-era text failed to pass.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FAA warns US Congress against hiking airline pilot retirement age

FAA warns US Congress against hiking airline pilot retirement age

 Global
2
ANALYSIS-As Pakistan votes, farmers want climate change action - not words

ANALYSIS-As Pakistan votes, farmers want climate change action - not words

 Global
3
"Ensuring flow of traditional energy key as world transitions to clean energy": Hardeep Puri at India Energy Week

"Ensuring flow of traditional energy key as world transitions to clean energ...

 India
4
Foden's hat trick leads Man City recovery in win over Brentford in EPL

Foden's hat trick leads Man City recovery in win over Brentford in EPL

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024