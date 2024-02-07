Left Menu

US State Department security officer arrested over Jan. 6 Capitol attack

Trump pleaded not guilty on Aug. 3, 2023, to charges brought by Special Counsel Jack Smith in federal court in Washington concerning his efforts to reverse his 2020 election loss to Biden. More than 1,200 people have been arrested on charges related to the Capitol assault.

Reuters | Updated: 07-02-2024 04:41 IST | Created: 07-02-2024 04:41 IST
US State Department security officer arrested over Jan. 6 Capitol attack

A security officer who worked as a contractor for the U.S. State Department was arrested on federal charges on Tuesday in relation to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, an arrest warrant showed.

Kevin Michael Alstrup was arrested in Washington on charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol Building, according to the warrant. The warrant was filed with the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. No lawyers for Alstrup were listed in court documents.

The development was reported first by the New York Times. A State Department spokesperson told the newspaper that "the individual was a third-party contractor providing uniformed officer services for the State Department." The Federal Bureau of Investigation found that Alstrup "was employed" by the State Department as a diplomatic security officer, according to the New York Times.

The 2021 Capitol attack came from supporters of Republican former President Donald Trump in a failed bid to prevent the congressional certification of his 2020 election loss to now Democratic President Joe Biden. The attack followed weeks of false claims by Trump that he had won the 2020 election. Trump pleaded not guilty on Aug. 3, 2023, to charges brought by Special Counsel Jack Smith in federal court in Washington concerning his efforts to reverse his 2020 election loss to Biden.

More than 1,200 people have been arrested on charges related to the Capitol assault. Of those, more than 600 have pleaded guilty and over 100 have been convicted at trial.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FAA warns US Congress against hiking airline pilot retirement age

FAA warns US Congress against hiking airline pilot retirement age

 Global
2
ANALYSIS-As Pakistan votes, farmers want climate change action - not words

ANALYSIS-As Pakistan votes, farmers want climate change action - not words

 Global
3
"Ensuring flow of traditional energy key as world transitions to clean energy": Hardeep Puri at India Energy Week

"Ensuring flow of traditional energy key as world transitions to clean energ...

 India
4
Foden's hat trick leads Man City recovery in win over Brentford in EPL

Foden's hat trick leads Man City recovery in win over Brentford in EPL

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024