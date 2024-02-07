Offices of French dairy group Lactalis searched by French financial prosecutor

The offices of French dairy giant Lactalis were searched this week by members of France's PNF financial prosecutor body, as part of a long-standing probe into alleged tax fraud, said a judicial source, confirming earlier media reports.

Lactalis told Reuters the search took place on Feb. 6 as part of a probe of "old events already reviewed by authorities". It did not provide further details.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)