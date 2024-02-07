Danish police says it will give update on Nord Stream probe shortly
Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 07-02-2024 15:44 IST | Created: 07-02-2024 15:39 IST
- Country:
- Denmark
Danish police said on Wednesday its investigation into the Nord Stream gas pipeline blasts in the Baltic Sea in 2022 continued and it expected to provide more information on it "within a short time".
The comment came shortly after Swedish prosecutors said they would drop their investigation into the incidents and hand evidence uncovered in the probe over to German investigators.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Swedish
- German
- Danish
- Nord Stream
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Hungary's Orban invites Swedish PM for NATO talks
Hungary's Orbán says he invited Swedish leader to discuss NATO membership
Swedish PM welcomes Turkish parliament's approval of NATO application
Hungary's Orban invites Swedish PM for NATO talks
Swedish PM seeks to meet Hungary's Orban in Brussels for NATO talks