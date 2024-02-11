Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Speeding Milk Tanker Collides with Crowd in Sikkim, Leaving 3 Dead and 16 Injured

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 11-02-2024 09:18 IST | Created: 11-02-2024 09:18 IST
Three persons were killed and 16 injured when a speeding milk tanker ploughed into a crowd at Ranipool in Gangtok district, police said on Sunday.

A crowd had gathered at the mela ground Ranipool, about 11 km from here, to play tombola when the speeding milk tanker ploughed into them around 7.30 pm on Saturday, the police said.

The driver of the tanker has been arrested, they said.

All the injured persons were rushed to Central Referral Hospital where doctors declared two persons were brought dead and one succumbed to injuries at the hospital, they said.

Doctors at the hospital said the condition of the five of the injured was ''serious''.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Sing Tamang said he was deeply saddened by the tragic accident that occurred in Ranipool.

He announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of those who died in the tragic accident.

''We are committed to providing every possible support during this difficult time. My thoughts are with the injured and their families, and I sincerely pray for their swift recovery. I also extend my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this tragedy, and I pray for the departed souls to rest in eternal peace'', the CM said in a post on Facebook.

