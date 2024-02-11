Left Menu

"Justice S Vaidyanathan takes oath as the new Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court"

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 11-02-2024 12:24 IST | Created: 11-02-2024 12:24 IST
Justice S Vaidyanathan took oath as the chief justice of the High Court of Meghalaya on Sunday.

Governor Phagu Chauhan administered the oath of office to Justice Vaidyanathan at the swearing-in ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan here, officials said.

He succeeds Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee who superannuated in November last year.

Justice Vaidyanathan served as a judge of the Madras High Court since October 2013.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

