"Justice S Vaidyanathan takes oath as the new Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court"

Justice S Vaidyanathan took oath as the chief justice of the High Court of Meghalaya on Sunday.

Governor Phagu Chauhan administered the oath of office to Justice Vaidyanathan at the swearing-in ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan here, officials said.

He succeeds Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee who superannuated in November last year.

Justice Vaidyanathan served as a judge of the Madras High Court since October 2013.

