"Justice S Vaidyanathan takes oath as the new Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court"

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 11-02-2024 12:24 IST | Created: 11-02-2024 12:24 IST
Justice S Vaidyanathan took oath as the chief justice of the High Court of Meghalaya on Sunday.
Governor Phagu Chauhan administered the oath of office to Justice Vaidyanathan at the swearing-in ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan here, officials said.
He succeeds Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee who superannuated in November last year.
Justice Vaidyanathan served as a judge of the Madras High Court since October 2013.
