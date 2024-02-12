Left Menu

JD(S) MLA's Son Arrested for Assaulting an On-Duty Constable in Karnataka

PTI | Raichur | Updated: 12-02-2024 14:47 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 14:47 IST
JD(S) MLA's Son Arrested for Assaulting an On-Duty Constable in Karnataka
  • Country:
  • India

An FIR has been registered against the son of Devadurga JD(S) MLA Karemma Nayak and seven others for allegedly assaulting an on-duty police constable for stopping a tractor transporting sand, police said on Monday.

The incident happened on Sunday when constable Hanumantaraya, who is posted at Devadurga police station, stopped a tractor carrying sand suspecting its involvement in illegal mining and took the vehicle and its driver to the police station for a probe, they said.

According to the police, the constable later got a call from the MLA's son, Santhosh, asking him for a meeting at the Inspection Bungalow. After he reached there, he was assaulted by a group of people who thrashed him and did not even allow him to speak.

The injured constable was taken to a hospital where he is being treated for his injuries, police said.

Based on the complaint received from the constable, a case has been registered against Santhosh and seven others who were involved in the alleged incident, they said.

On Sunday evening, the MLA and her supporters staged a protest outside Devadurga police station alleging a conspiracy against her.

''No arrest has been made in the case yet, but we will soon be questioning Santosh and others who were involved in the incident. Our investigation is underway,'' police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thousands of supporters of presidential candidates storm streets in Indonesia as nation gears up for polls

Thousands of supporters of presidential candidates storm streets in Indonesi...

 Indonesia
2
World News Roundup: US Senate faces new test on Ukraine aid bill; Zelenskiy appoints ex-deputy defence minister Pavliuk as new ground forces chief and more

World News Roundup: US Senate faces new test on Ukraine aid bill; Zelenskiy ...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden to skip traditional Super Bowl interview for second year; Trump-backing US Senate Republicans souring on longtime leader McConnell and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden to skip traditional Super Bowl interview for...

 Global
4
Demystifying Micellar Water: Your Go-To Guide to Understanding its Benefits and Mechanism

Demystifying Micellar Water: Your Go-To Guide to Understanding its Benefits ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024