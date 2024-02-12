Shooting incident at Greek shipping company leaves one dead, injures two - state TV
Reuters | Athens | Updated: 12-02-2024 14:56 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 14:54 IST
One person was killed and two injured during a shooting incident at a Greek shipping company on Monday, state television ERT reported.
ERT said the shooter was a former employee at the company, which it did not name. It said the shooter was still in the building.
