Shooting incident at Greek shipping company leaves one dead, injures two - state TV

One person was killed and two injured during a shooting incident at a Greek shipping company on Monday, state television ERT reported.

ERT said the shooter was a former employee at the company, which it did not name. It said the shooter was still in the building.

