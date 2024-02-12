Dutch state to appeal order to halt export of F-35 jet parts to Israel

The Dutch government on Monday said it would appeal the order to halt the export of F-35 fighter jet parts to Israel at the Supreme Court of the Netherlands. A Dutch appeals court earlier on Monday ordered the halt of the exports within 7 days over concerns the jet parts were being used in violations of international law during Israel's Gaza offensive.

The government said the F-35s were crucial for Israel to protect itself from "threats in the region, for example from Iran, Yemen, Syria and Lebanon".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)