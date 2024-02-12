Dutch state to appeal order to halt export of F-35 jet parts to Israel
- Country:
- Netherlands
The Dutch government on Monday said it would appeal the order to halt the export of F-35 fighter jet parts to Israel at the Supreme Court of the Netherlands. A Dutch appeals court earlier on Monday ordered the halt of the exports within 7 days over concerns the jet parts were being used in violations of international law during Israel's Gaza offensive.
The government said the F-35s were crucial for Israel to protect itself from "threats in the region, for example from Iran, Yemen, Syria and Lebanon".
