Indonesia launches WTO dispute against EU over fatty acids

Indonesia filed a complaint at the World Trade Organization against the European Union for its import duties on fatty acids, the global trade watchdog said on Monday.

The filing, known as a "request for consultations" which is the first step in a trade dispute, said that the EU measures were inconsistent with WTO rules. Fatty acids are used in both consumer products and industrial lubricants.

