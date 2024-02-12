Ukraine welcomes EU move on revenues from frozen Russian assets
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Monday welcomed an EU announcement that paves the way for the possible use of revenues from frozen Russian central bank assets to support Kyiv.
"We encourage further steps to enable their practical use for Ukraine's benefit. These steps must be ambitious and prompt," he said on social media platform X.
