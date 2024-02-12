White House welcomes freedom for two Israeli hostages in Gaza
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-02-2024 23:52 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 23:52 IST
The White House on Monday welcomed news that the Israeli military had freed two hostages during a raid by special forces in Gaza's southern Rafah neighborhood.
John Kirby, the White House national security spokesperson, said there can be no end to the Gaza crisis until Hamas releases all hostages.
