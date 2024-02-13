Left Menu

Five relatives of detained Venezuela activist reported missing

Advocacy groups and lawyers on Monday said that five family members of Rocio San Miguel, a celebrated human rights activist in Venezuela who was detained last week, were missing. The arrest was widely condemned on social media by opposition politicians and human rights groups. Five of San Miguel's relatives - including her daughter - are now missing, said Juan Gonzalez, one of the activist's lawyers.

Reuters | Caracas | Updated: 13-02-2024 02:58 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 02:58 IST
Five relatives of detained Venezuela activist reported missing
  • Country:
  • Venezuela

Advocacy groups and lawyers on Monday said that five family members of Rocio San Miguel, a celebrated human rights activist in Venezuela who was detained last week, were missing. Venezuela's attorney general, Tarek Saab, on Sunday said that San Miguel was detained for her alleged involvement "in the conspiracy plot and attempted assassination" of President Nicolas Maduro.

San Miguel, 57, an expert on topics including security, defense and Venezuela's military, was detained on Friday afternoon at Maiquetia international airport near capital city Caracas, advocacy groups said. The arrest was widely condemned on social media by opposition politicians and human rights groups.

Five of San Miguel's relatives - including her daughter - are now missing, said Juan Gonzalez, one of the activist's lawyers. San Miguel's legal team has requested information from security officials but have not received a response, Gonzalez added.

Neither the attorney general's office nor the ministry of communication responded to requests for comment. San Miguel's lawyers have submitted a constitutional protection before a court asking why she was arrested and where she is being held, because they do not have details, Gonzalez added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Frenzy

Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Fre...

 Indonesia
2
New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

 Australia
3
"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors Enter the Fray!"

"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors ...

 Indonesia
4
Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag behind.

Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag ...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024